A recently formed group known as KPLA has been dismantled following the surrender of three of its members to local police.

The incident occurred in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, where the organisation had been attempting to establish its presence since July 2024.

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh reported the development on social media, stating, "Due to sustained police effort, 3 cadres of the said organization surrendered to the Karbi Anglong police team with 3 nos of 0.32 pistols and 2 rds of live ammunitions."

The KPLA had reportedly been targeting the areas of Langlokso, Nihanglangso, and Borpung for their extortion activities. However, their operations were short-lived as law enforcement agencies quickly moved to neutralise the threat