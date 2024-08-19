Assam: Three KPLA members surrender in Karbi Anglong, hand over weapons to police
A newly formed group named KPLA has been dismantled after three of its members surrendered to local police in Karbi Anglong district, Assam. The group had been trying to establish its presence since July 2024 but was quickly neutralised by law enforcement.
A recently formed group known as KPLA has been dismantled following the surrender of three of its members to local police.
The incident occurred in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, where the organisation had been attempting to establish its presence since July 2024.
Assam Director General of Police GP Singh reported the development on social media, stating, "Due to sustained police effort, 3 cadres of the said organization surrendered to the Karbi Anglong police team with 3 nos of 0.32 pistols and 2 rds of live ammunitions."
The KPLA had reportedly been targeting the areas of Langlokso, Nihanglangso, and Borpung for their extortion activities. However, their operations were short-lived as law enforcement agencies quickly moved to neutralise the threat
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