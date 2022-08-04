Through a successful operation three members of the militant outfit Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA) were apprehended in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday (August 3). They were arrested by the Karbi Anglong police

Based on specific inputs about the movement of its chairman Daniel Teron and other cadres, the security forces launched a massive operation on Tuesday night at Langbaku.

On seeing the police, the militants opened fire and an encounter followed in which Teron sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to the Diphu Medical College Hospital.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) – Nahid Karishma, arms and ammunition, along with mobile phones and various questionable documents were impounded from the area.

No police personnel were injured in the shootout.

"The self-styled Chairman of the militant outfit identified as D. P. Kronjang alias Daniel Teron was injured during the encounter and he was rushed to the hospital. We have arrested two other leaders of the newly floated militant outfit and recovered arms, ammunition, dresses, letter pad, etc from the site," said Karbi Anglong SP Pushpraj Singh.

The arrested militants have been identified as Sedeng Tungan alias Pronob Timung, General Secretary of KULA and Arak Ejang alias Thengtom Hanse, Finance Secretary of KULA.

KULA is a newly floated militant group in the state which was founded by youths and is organized by them.

Taking to Twitter, the Special Director General of Police GP Singh wrote “Some misguided youths wanted to bring disquiet to Karbi Anglong through extortion & violence by forming Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA) @karbianglongpol has dismantled the fledgling group and arrested three persons including the SS Chairman Daniel Teron.”

Some misguided youths wanted to bring disquiet to Karbi Anglong through extortion & violence by forming Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA) @karbianglongpol has dismantled the fledgling group and arrested three persons including the SS Chairman Daniel Teron. — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 3, 2022

“Recoveries include some weapons, army fatigue uniforms and extortion demand letters. We would leave no stone unturned to stabilise peace in Hill districts of Assam. Miscreants would be dealt a firm hand by @assampolice” – he added.