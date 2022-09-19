At least three coal workers were killed while several were injured after a gas leak at a coal mine in Assam's Tinsukia district on September 18 night.

The incident was reported at a coal mine site near Congress field in Tinsukia's Ledo.

The deceased were identified as Shahidul Islam and Hussain Ali of Yogighopa in Bangagaon district and Asmat Ali, a resident of Goalpara district.

In addition to this, several other workers were reported seriously injured.

As per sources, the victims alleged that the coal mine is illegal and the body was buried secretly by JCB at night to cover up the incident.