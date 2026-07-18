Assam: Three members of alleged theft gang arrested in Guwahati, stolen cash and valuables recovered

Basistha Police have arrested three alleged members of a theft gang suspected of being involved in multiple burglary cases across Guwahati, following an investigation into two recent house break-ins in the Basistha area.

According to police, the arrests are linked to separate theft incidents reported at AG Colony in Beharbari and Banipath in Bhetapara, where unidentified miscreants allegedly broke into residential houses by forcing open the doors and decamped with cash and valuables.

The stolen property included around Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, a television, a laptop, a water pump and LPG cylinders. Cases were registered at Basistha Police Station, following which investigators launched a detailed probe to identify those responsible.

Based on technical and field investigation, police arrested Manoj Baruah of Sivasagar, Mridul Basumatary alias Thangbai of Basistha and Nikhil Deka of Nalbari for their alleged involvement in the burglaries.

During the operation, police recovered Rs 75,000 in cash, a television, a laptop, an e-rickshaw and a set of tools allegedly used to execute the thefts. The recovered items are believed to be linked to the reported burglary cases.

Police officials said preliminary investigation indicates that the arrested trio may have been involved in several other theft cases across Guwahati, suggesting the existence of a wider criminal network. Further investigation is underway to ascertain their role in other unsolved burglary cases and identify any additional associates.

The accused were produced before the court, following which Basistha Police secured their custody for further interrogation as the investigation continues.