Three members of a family were found dead inside a locked room at their residence in the Kamalabari area of Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Monday evening, November 16, triggering shock and panic in the locality.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan.

According to preliminary information, the bodies of the three family members were found inside a locked room at their house. The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear.

It is yet to be established who was responsible for the deaths or what led to the incident. Police have launched an investigation to determine the sequence of events and establish the circumstances behind the suspected triple murder.