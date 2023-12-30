Three minor school girls have died after having consumed poison in Assam. The matter allegedly got aggravated when it was stated that the three girls were forced to take the extreme step of suicide over alleged harrassment by school authorities.

Today the third victim of poisoning died at the Ayursundra Hospital in Guwahati. Prior to this, two other victims of the same poisoning incident had died on December 13 and December 25 respectively.

All three girls were being treated in different hospitals over consuming poison. The incident of consuming poison had happened on December 9 at Salbari in Baksa district, from where all the three girls hail.

As per police, all the three girls were students of the Sunbari school at Salbari. AS per sources, the girls had allegedly written objectionable comments on the board of the school. Following this, when they were caught, they were reportedly admonished by the school authorities. Following this on December 9, all the three girls reportedly decided to take the extreme step of suicide. All the three victims were 13 years of age.

The same day (December 9), the girls got pesticide from a local seed shop, which they mixed with chowmein and consumed. Following this, all three of them fell sick and were hospitalised which ultimately resulted in their death.

These details came out when during the the course of their treatment, the girls gave their statements separately to the police.

Police, in the meantime, has registered a case and has arrested the owner of the seed shop identified as Miyajan Ali.

On the other hand, the school authorities are denying that any sort of harrassment was meted out to the three girls. The school principal Azharuddin Ahmed has denied all such charges and stated that no form of harrassment was meted out to the three girls.

Meanwhile, police is continuing with their investigation into the case.