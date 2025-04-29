At least three suspected NSCN cadres were killed in an encounter with Assam Police in Dima Hasao district on Tuesday, officers said.

A cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

Senior officers of Assam Police headquarters told PTI that the encounter took place at a place between N Kubin and Herakilo under Haflong police station limits after the NSCN cadres came from Nagaland.

"Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the militants, a joint team of Assam Police and central forces launched an operation in the area. Once face-to-face, a heavy exchange of fire between the security team and militants ensued," a top officer said.

In the gunfight, three militants were killed on the spot, he added.



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"We have recovered two AK-47 rifles, one pistol and a cache of ammunition from the spot," another senior officer said.



He said the area is slightly interior and further details are awaited.

"We have initiated an investigation and launched a manhunt to nab their accomplices," the officer said.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam Police tells ANI, "Based on information that some armed militants, who had given an extortion letter to NHAI - National Projects (Golden Quadrilateral) in Dima Hasao district were hiding in general area of Hera Kilo-Nriachibunglow-N.KUbin-Borochanam-P.Kubin-Michidui-Doering-Chaikam area under Haflong police station; a search operation was launched by Assam police Special Units & Assam Rifles in the evening of Saturday. Today morning the search parties came across an armed group, almost after 60 hours of search, in the area between N Kubin-Hera Kilo. The armed miscreants fired on the security forces, which was retaliated and there was a heavy exchange of fire. Search of the area led to the discovery of 3 bodies with 2 AK series rifles and 1 pistol. The deceased are suspected to belong to some faction of NSC (National Socialist Council of Nagaland). The search operation is still on."