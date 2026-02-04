Assam: Three of four prisoners arrested hours after Sadiya jail break

In a swift breakthrough following a dramatic daytime jailbreak, Sadiya Police on Wednesday, February 4, arrested three of the four prisoners who escaped from the Sadiya Sub-Divisional Jail, even as an intensive manhunt continues to trace the remaining absconder.

The arrests were made during a special operation led by Sadiya Additional Superintendent of Police Arunima Bhuyan. Acting on specific inputs, police teams apprehended the three escapees from the Ambikapur area under the Sadiya subdivision, officials confirmed.

According to police sources, the four prisoners had escaped earlier in the day by scaling the jail wall, triggering widespread alarm across Sadiya and adjoining areas. The escape took place during daytime hours, intensifying scrutiny of security arrangements at the district jail.

The escaped prisoners have been identified as Nabin Buragohain, Amlan Jyoti Chetia, Sashidhar Deori, and Sonto Sonowal. Of them, three are now back in custody, while one prisoner remains absconding.

Senior police officials said multiple teams have been deployed and search operations are ongoing to track down the remaining fugitive. Checkpoints have been reinforced, and movement in sensitive locations is being closely monitored.

While preliminary inputs suggest a security lapse, authorities have stated that details regarding how the prisoners managed to breach the jail premises are still being verified. An official inquiry into the incident is expected, as questions mount over surveillance and staffing at the facility