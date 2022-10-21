As the crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) continues in the state, at least three members of the banned organisation along with a linked man were arrested by the police in Assam’s Kamrup district on October 21.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nazrul Islam, Hafizur Rahman, and Rafiqul Islam all hailing from the Nagarbera, however, the alleged linkman Mominur Islam hails from Chaygaon in Kaumrup district.

Speaking to India Today NE, Kamrup Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitesh Ch. Ray said, “Three members of the banned PFI were arrested from the Nagarbera area after conducting a drive on October 20, night and another person who is also believed to be a linkman with PFI has been detained for further questioning".

Earlier in the month of September, more than 170 people were detained and arrested across seven states for allegedly having links with the PFI.

The raids were conducted mostly by state police teams, spread across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Similar raids were also conducted on September 22 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which led to the arrest of 106 leaders and activists of the PFI in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Notably, the NIA is investigating 19 cases involving the PFI.

On the other hand, the Central Government on 28th September declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates as an unlawful association under Sec 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and hence banned with immediate effect for a period of five years.

This decision comes after the central investigation agencies along with the state security forces have been carrying out relentless operations against the radical group for the past few days, arresting more than 200 leaders of the radical outfit, for allegedly promoting communal disharmony.