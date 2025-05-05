Assam Police arrested three individuals linked to the recent elephant poaching incident in Manas National Park. The arrests were made on Sunday near the Indo-Bhutan border, under the jurisdiction of Amguri Police Station.



The accused have been identified as Mahesh Islary, Javid Borgoyary, and Charan Basumatary. Law enforcement officials also seized two handmade firearms and a substantial cache of explosives during the operation.



Sources close to the investigation confirmed that the arrested trio had direct involvement in the killing of elephants within the protected park area. Authorities believe that more suspects associated with the poaching network are still at large, and further operations are underway to dismantle the racket.





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