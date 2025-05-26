Three personnel posted at the Jalukbari police checkpost in Guwahati have been suspended following allegations of extorting money from livestock transporters. Those suspended include Constable Shashi Sinha, Home Guard jawan Dharmeshwar Rajbanshi, and vehicle driver Dulal Das.

The action comes in the wake of media reports exposing extortion practices targeting vehicles transporting cattle and buffaloes. Authorities stated that the crackdown reflects the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward corruption within law enforcement.

Officials further emphasized that internal investigations are currently underway, with a promise to uphold transparency and accountability in police operations.

In a separate and equally concerning incident, Sub-Inspector Haidar Hussain of Gohpur Police Station has been placed under reserve following serious allegations of custodial brutality. The officer is accused of torturing a young man, inside a restroom of the police station.

The victim was allegedly subjected to severe physical abuse by the officer, raising urgent questions about police conduct and custodial safeguards.

In response to the growing outcry, Sonitpur Superintendent of Police Subhasish Baruah swiftly ordered the suspension of Hussain and appointed Gohpur Circle Officer Pranjit Lahkar to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.