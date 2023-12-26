In a landmark decision, the Bilasipara Court's Additional Sessions Judge has handed down life imprisonment sentences and Rs. 10,000 fines to three individuals, including a woman, in connection with the brutal murder of Ganesh Dey in Sapatgram town.

The incident occurred on May 5, 2021, in Sapatgram, situated under the Bilasipara Sub-division of Dhubri district. Ganesh Dey fell victim to a violent clash over land matters, leading to his death.

The perpetrators, identified as Gosai Dey, Abhijit Dey, and Santoshi Dey, mercilessly tied Ganesh Dey to a pole before taking his life. Subsequently, Ganesh Dey's relative, Govind Dey, filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Saptgram police station, outlining the involvement of Gosai Dey, Abhijit Dey, and Santoshi Dey in the murder.

Additional Sessions Judge Mukul Chetia presided over sessions case No. 29/21 at the Bilasipara Sub-Divisional court. On Tuesday, the judge delivered the verdict, sentencing all three accused to life imprisonment and imposing a ten thousand rupees fine on each.