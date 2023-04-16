At least three school students lost their lives due to drowning while taking a bath in the Brahmaputra River on April 16, as the state was celebrating the Bihu festival.

According to reports, the three students had gone to the riverbank in the Mariapatty locality in North Guwahati's Amingaon to freshen up in the afternoon. While taking a bath near the bank of the river, the students got swept away by the current and were unable to swim to safety. The victims have been identified as Ambika Das, Jitu Das, and Annan Haldar.

Despite being taken to a nearby hospital, the students could not be saved. The incident has left the local community in shock and sadness.

In a separate incident, a youth named Traloikya went missing while taking a bath in the Charikoriya River in Chelajan Kachari village in Assam's Dhakuakhana on April 15. Traloikya, who was a resident of a nearby village, was bathing with his friends when he got swept away by the strong current of the river. Despite a search operation by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), he could not be found, and the search resumed the next day.

Similarly, in another unfortunate incident, a young man named Anish Doley went missing while taking a bath in the Subansiri River in Lakhimpur on April 16. Anish, who had recently appeared for his higher secondary examination, has not been traced yet, leaving his family and friends in distress.