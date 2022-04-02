Three suspected dacoits were killed in two separate incidents of gunfight with the police in Assam on Friday, officials said.

Goalpara Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy said a group of dacoits and murder suspects had been traced over the past month.

Police intercepted e vehicle hauling areca nuts in Agia, Goalpara, at 8.30 p.m., based on a tip, he added. When passengers in the vehicle were asked to step out, they refused, prompting police to fire at the vehicle’s tyres, according to the officer. The suspected dacoits also allegedly opened fire, resulting in a shootout.

Three people were injured, and two of them died on the way to the Goalpara Civil Hospita, official said.

The deceased were identified as Shahjehan Ali and Sushen Ali. In the second incident in Kokrajhar district, a former NLFB militant, who was leading a gang of 10-15 dacoits, was arrested on Thursday from Chirang district. He was taken by the police to Ultapani reserve forest in Kokrajhar to retrieve looted gold ornaments and money that were hidden there.

As they reached the spot, the former militant picked up a revolver from where the booty was kept and allegedly fired before attempting to escape, police said. As he started running, the police opened fire and he was hit by a bullet. He was taken to the Kokrajhar Civil Hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

Gold ornaments, Rs 1 lakh in cash and a 7.65 mm pistol with four rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the spot. The former militant was identified as Sanjula Warry.