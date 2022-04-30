In a major breakthrough, Dhubri police allegedly apprehended three suspected linkmen of Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) from different locations of Dhubri district on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Abhijit Gaurav Superintendent of Police Dhubri on Friday apprehended a suspected surrender cadre working for Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) in the Dhubri area, who originally belongs from Bongaigaon. It is learned that the accused were planning a kidnapping, who was associated with the organization for a long time.

Moreover, a joint operation was conducted by Roji Rani Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dhubri district along with district Deputy Superintendent of Police Bidyut Bikash Borah Bhuyan and Inspector Hirakjyoti Das, who managed to nab surrender KLO member Narayan Barman alias Bikram Barman (30) from Dhubri Medical College and Hospital premises. He is a resident of Takuamari in Bongaigaon district but he was staying in a rented house in Dhubri.

On searching of them, one 7.62 mm pistol with a magazine and eight extortion letters were recovered from the possession of the suspected KLO cadres. Letters from Narayan Barman were recovered in the operation. Apart from plotting a kidnapping, the letters were going to be used to demand money.

On other hand, Tarun Rai (25), a resident of Chapar Chaibari Hindupara and Pranav Namo Das (35) from Shantipur Ward 6 of Chapar Town were arrested based on Narayan Barman alias Bikram Barman's interrogation.

Moreover, a total of three persons were reportedly arrested and sent to Dhubri Sadar Police Station and are continuing to be questioned for more information.