After three suspected Rohingyas escaped from Goalpara's detention transit camp on the night of January 2, the Assam police launched an intensified search operation in order to arrest the individuals, as per officials.

The trio had taken advantage of the darkness and escaped by jumping the walls of the centre at Matia. Their escape came to light on Friday when the centres' officials were taking attendance, police said. The three detainees have been identified as Bodi Alam, Mustafa Kamal and Abdul Kader.

IGP (Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh visited the transit camp on Saturday to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

The detention centre, which became operational in January 2023, houses alleged foreigners in the state.

Further details are awaited.