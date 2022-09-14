In a joint operation carried out by the Digboi police and the Indian Army, three youths were arrested for maintaining frequent links with the pro-scribed militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The three arrested youths have been kept at Digboi police station and are undergoing marathon interrogation to recover more information. The arrested youths have been identified as Harkant Moran (24) of Bardumcha Ratni Pathar village, Kalia Dahotia, (36), and Diplav Phukan of Bordumsa (27) of Mili Ritupathar village.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency conducted a marathon search operation in several places in Assam in connection with ULFA-I’s terror activities, including the organisation’s recruiting of young people.

ULFA-related documents and literature, as well as digital devices, were found during searches in Kamrup, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadiya, Charaideo, and Sibasagar.

Digital devices, live ammunition along with incriminating documents and literature related to ULFA have been seized.

The NIA conducted searches at around 16 locations across seven districts in Assam.

The United Liberation Front of Assam's (ULFA) activities, including the recruitment of youth, the extortion of funds to strengthen the organization, the radicalization of youth for illegal activities, and their training at camps with bases in Myanmar, according to the NIA, were the subject of the searches.