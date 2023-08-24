Three villagers were stranded in a malfunctioned bore well in the Hajaidisha village of Assam's Dima Hasao district on August 24.

The pump in the borewell at Hajaidisha malfunctioned and left two villagers stranded inside. A nearby schoolmaster rushed in to help, but was also incapacitated due to lack of oxygen.

An Assam Rifles soldier who was on guard duty witnessed the incident and immediately rushed towards the borewell and simultaneously alerted other personnel who also rushed to the spot and rescued all the victims.

Sensing the immediate need of Oxygen for revival of the persons the soldiers immediately utilized the resources inside the Public Health Centre.

The villagers of Hajaidisa expressed their deep appreciation for the quick response of Assam Rifles and exemplary bravery.

The timely action of soldiers of Assam Rifles not only saved precious lives but also showcased the commitment of Assam Rifles towards public safety and security.