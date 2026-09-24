Assam: Three women, two men rescued during police raid at Sivasagar homestay

Police in Assam’s Sivasagar district raided a homestay on Wednesday, September 23 and rescued three young women and two young men from the premises, following which two individuals were detained for questioning, officials said.

The raid was conducted at Cloud 9 homestay as part of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the presence of the five individuals at the premises. The three women were reportedly college students.

Following the operation, police detained the manager of Cloud 9 homestay, identified as Dhanjit Borgohain, for questioning. Another individual, Manas Dutta, who reportedly manages a different homestay, was also detained in connection with the investigation.

Police sources said the homestay allegedly did not possess the required valid documents to operate the establishment. The documentation and regulatory compliance of the premises are also being examined as part of the probe.

The identities of the two young men rescued during the raid have not been disclosed. Police are questioning both of them as they seek to establish the circumstances that led to their presence at the homestay.

The police have not yet disclosed further details about the nature of the case or whether any offence has been formally registered in connection with the incident.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.