More than 1,000 families and students in several areas under the Chikoni-Barhola Gaon Panchayat in Assam's Kaliabor continue to depend on a makeshift bamboo bridge for daily commute, nearly three years after a culvert connecting two localities was washed away by floodwaters.

The bamboo bridge, constructed by local residents themselves, is located on the road connecting Bamuni Piporatal and Jaokata. It remains the only available crossing point for residents, including schoolchildren, who use it regularly to commute.

According to local residents, the original culvert was washed away around three years ago after heavy floodwaters flowing down from the hills damaged the structure. However, it has not been reconstructed since the incident, leaving residents dependent on the temporary bamboo structure for connectivity.

Residents have expressed concern over the prolonged delay in restoring the damaged infrastructure, alleging that repeated neglect by elected representatives and the Chikoni-Barhola Gaon Panchayat has left several areas without adequate road connectivity.

The makeshift bridge has become a daily necessity for hundreds of families, particularly students who have to cross it to reach their educational institutions. Residents have also raised concerns over the difficulties and safety risks associated with depending on a temporary bamboo structure for regular transportation.

The affected residents have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to reconstruct the damaged culvert or build a permanent small bridge to ensure safe and uninterrupted connectivity between Bamuni Piporatal and Jaokata.

They have called for urgent intervention from the concerned authorities, stating that the prolonged absence of a permanent crossing has continued to affect the daily lives of people in the area.