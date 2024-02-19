Sensation prevailed at the Bhabanipur Goliya animal market after three youths were caught trying to sell stolen cattle.

Reportedly, three cows had been stolen recently from a field at Sarania. The three youths had tried to sell the cows to a trader identified as Nilomoni Choudhury for a sum of Rs 25,000. The three apprehended youths have been identified as Rakesh Das, Ibrahim Ali and Rup Hussain. All three were arrested by the team from Bhabanipur police station.

However, the owner of the cows happened to be in the market where he recognised his cows and raised a hue and cry. It was then that it came to light that those were indeed the stolent cows that were being brought to the market.

Meanwhile, the three thieves have been taken into custody.

Cattle theft is a common problem with rural areas afflicted largely from it. The issue is connected with the that of cross border cattle smuggling which is witnessed along with the Indo-Bangladesh border and along the interstate border with Meghalaya.