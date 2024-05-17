In a shocking incident, three youths attacked police officers on duty at Basimari police station in Dalgaon on Friday.

The confrontation escalated when Arshad Ali, a young man, was brought in for questioning.

The incident intensified when Baharul Islam and Ismail Hussain arrived at the police station and engaged in a heated argument with the officers.

The dispute quickly turned violent, leading to the physical assault of a police officer.

Authorities swiftly responded to the attack. The Dalgaon police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 294 (obscene acts and songs), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 306 (abetment of suicide), and 344 (wrongful confinement for ten or more days).

Following the registration of the case, the accused were taken into custody and subsequently sent to jail.

The police have assured the public that stringent actions will be taken against those who disrupt law and order.