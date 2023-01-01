Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1 said that through the delimitation exercise Assamese society can be saved via demographic change inside Assembly.

He said this while speaking with editors and journalists of newspapers, TV channels, and digital platforms on the first day of New Year, 2023 at Koinadhora in Guwahati.

''Through Delimitation exercise we can save Assamese society via demographic change inside Assembly,'' he added.

When asked about the government's decision to merge four districts and whether it is a part of the delimitation process or not, Assam CM said that the decision has nothing to do with the delimitation process.

''In my opinion, they are going to get a high dividend out of this. We didn't do this because of delimitation but for administrative purposes. After doing this, when I saw the old norms, I realized that the districts will be benefited a lot. This decision will have an impact on the delimitation exercise. The boundaries will be identified on January 1. The decision has been taken for the welfare of the people and the community,'' he added.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently initiated delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam as per Section 8A of the RP Act, 1950.

The Census figures of 2001 will be used for the purpose of readjustment of Assembly Constituencies and Parliamentary Constituencies in the state.

Earlier on December 14, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an exclusive interview with India Today NE had said that the delimitation process would start within a month in Assam.

Besides this, the Assam CM spoke on various issues while interacting with journalists and one of them was decisions taken in the cabinet meeting in the last year.

As per Sarma, a total of 72 cabinet meetings were held in the last year where 966 decisions were taken and of which 86.06 per cent were implemented,'' he added.

He further informed that no cases of rhino poaching were reported in the state in the last year.

“2022 was a landmark year, probably after 25 years not a single case of rhino poaching was reported whether it be in Kaziranga, Orang, Manas, or Pobitora National Parks. There has been a significant decrease in cases of rhino poaching although there have been remote cases of one or two incidents”, he added.

The Assam CM also said that all employment exchange has been closed and the government offices should run digitally now.

''Government can't sleep it should be available round the clock, you can apply for trade license, driving license and all other you can apply at night 2 AM also,'' he avowed.

Sarma also said that he visited 35 districts in the last year 230 times.

Also read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches 100 CNG buses in Guwahati