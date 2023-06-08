In a shocking incident that occurred on June 8 in the Dhubri Municipal area, a group of thugs reportedly attacked and assaulted two commercial drivers, demanding exorbitant parking fees under the guise of the Municipal Board. The drivers were targeted when they refused to pay the sudden increase in fees, opting instead to pay the previously set parking charges.

The altercation unfolded when Kalimuddin alias Mintu, Saddam, and Gazi approached the drivers, claiming to collect the municipal parking fees. In a disturbing turn of events, they resorted to physical violence against Dipen Prodhani, a local driver from Agomani, and also targeted Om Prakash Rabidas, a driver from Halakura, for refusing to comply with the revised fees.

According to reports, Birendar Bin has been formally authorized by the Dhubri Municipal Board to collect parking fees from buses, wingers, and magic vehicles. However, it is alleged that most of these fees are unlawfully collected by Bin's associates and thugs, operating behind the back of the Municipal Board Chairman.

Compounding the issue, the Municipal Board has failed to provide adequate parking spaces or passenger amenities, resulting in parking fees being collected on the roads where no designated parking areas exist.

In response to the incident, the victims have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Saddam, Gazi, and Kalimuddin, the former ward commissioner of Ward No. 7, at the Dhubri Sadar Police Station. They have accused the assailants of publicly attacking and demeaning them, compromising their dignity.

Dewan Astaq Ali, Joint Secretary, expressed their intent to submit a memorandum to the district deputy commissioner, urging a reduction in the parking rates. The Dhubri Municipal Board is being scrutinized for collecting substantial sums of money under the pretense of parking fees, with little accountability or transparency regarding the utilization of these funds.