The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Guwahati has issued a weather forecast predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall over several districts in Assam.

The warning is in effect for the next three hours, highlighting potential weather disruptions.

The affected districts include Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Kamrup, and Kamrup Metropolitan.

Residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and to prepare for potential weather-related challenges.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued this alert in the public interest, urging people to stay indoors and avoid open areas where they might be exposed to lightning strikes.

Additionally, precautions should be taken to secure loose objects and safeguard electrical appliances.