Assam ties government land eligibility to three-generation residency
The Assam Cabinet has amended its land settlement policy to limit government land eligibility to families with three generations of residency. The decision keeps pre-1971 refugees eligible with valid documents and came alongside approvals on infrastructure and education.
- Refugees who arrived before March 24, 1971 need valid proof
- The revised rule applies specifically to settlement of government land
- Cabinet revalidated Rs 474.25 crore for Tezpur's Mission Chariali flyover project
The Assam Cabinet on July 10 approved a key amendment to its land settlement policy, restricting the definition of a "landless person" to families that have lived in the state for at least three generations.
Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the revised policy would apply to the settlement of government land. However, people who migrated to Assam as refugees before March 24, 1971, will remain eligible even if they do not meet the three-generation requirement, provided they can furnish valid documentary proof.
The Cabinet also cleared the revalidation of administrative approval worth Rs 474.25 crore for the construction of a four-lane flyover at Mission Chariali in Tezpur. The project is aimed at improving traffic flow and connectivity in the town.
Among other decisions, the Council of Ministers approved the reconstitution of the Assam State Higher Education Council (ASHEC).
The Cabinet further sanctioned the permanent retention of posts created under the Assam Venture Educational Institution (Provincialisation of Services) Act, 2011, as amended in 2013, a move the government said would strengthen educational manpower in the state.
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