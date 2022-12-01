Two persons were reportedly injured after being attacked by a tiger in Samuguri village in Nagaon district.

The two persons sustained serious injuries and were admitted to hospital immediately.

The injured persons have been identified as Nursing Orang and Daniel Har.

According to reports, Nursing Orang in a bid to save Daniel from the tiger was himself injured badly. Nursing was on his way to his paddy field when he saw Daniel being attacked by the tiger. Nursing fought with the tiger to save Daniel but was himself injured.

Locals say that the tiger which is separated from its cub has been roaming in the Bardal area for a long time. People of the villages are in a grip of fear.

Majority of the farmers rear livestock and they are afraid to graze their cows, goats and buffaloes in the open fields.

“The tiger has been roaming around the villages for many days and sometimes we get afraid to go to our paddy field alone.” said a villager.