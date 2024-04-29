Forest workers in the Bansbari Range of Manas National Park, encountered a thrilling and dangerous situation as they witnessed two tigers playing inside the protected area.

The forest workers, who were on duty, had the rare opportunity to observe the tigers engaged in playful behavior from inside their vehicle. The scene was described as both entertaining and thrilling by the foresters.

However, the situation took a dangerous turn as one of the tigers suddenly attacked the vehicle, posing a threat to the lives of the forest workers. The massive tiger attempted to breach the safety of the vehicle.

Despite the sudden attack, the group of forest workers managed to survive the encounter gradually, escaping from the tiger's aggression. The entire incident was captured on the mobile camera of one of the forest workers.