Traffic on National Highway 37 near Haldibari in Kaziranga National Park came to a standstill today as a tiger was spotted taking shelter on the roadside.

The tiger, which had wandered out of the park in search of food, was seen near the highway while on his way to the Karbi Hills.

Authorities from the forest department and local administration swiftly responded to the situation, managing the traffic and ensuring the safety of both the tiger and the public.

The sighting caused significant disruption, with vehicles backed up for miles as officials worked to coax the tiger back into the park.

Witnesses reported the tiger appeared calm but alert, likely seeking refuge after leaving its natural habitat.