Assam ranks 3rd in tiger density, Himanta vows crackdown on encroachment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the occasion of International Tiger Day, stated that the state has expanded its wildlife reserves by taking action against encroachment.

He noted that the state has the world's third-highest tiger density.

Sarma said Assam is not just protecting tigers, it is reclaiming their kingdom.

"With the world's 3rd highest tiger density, expanded reserves and bold action against encroachment, the striped beasts of Assam continue to roam with power and pride," he posted on Χ.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the state, with its rich biodiversity and iconic tiger reserves like Kaziranga, Manas, Orang and Nameri, leads the way in tiger conservation.

"Through strict anti-poaching measures, habitat restoration, and involvement of local stakeholders, Assam ensures the tiger's roar continues to echo through its wild landscapes," he said.

During the day, International Tiger Day was also celebrated at Daodhara in Buxa range under the initiative of the Manas National Park authority. This day, observed globally since 2010, aims to raise awareness about tiger conservation efforts around the world.

The Manas National Park authority organized a special program highlighting the growing population of the endangered Royal Bengal Tiger in the park. According to the last tiger census, Manas recorded a significant increase in tiger numbers—reaching around 60, including cubs. While the latest census results are yet to be released, officials expressed hope that the tiger population has continued to rise this year as well.

During the event, discussions were held on how to further strengthen tiger conservation initiatives in the park. Forest camps that demonstrated excellence in protection, cleanliness, and discipline were also felicitated with awards.

However, the park authority also raised concerns about the increasing threat of illegal encroachments, which they said continue to pose serious challenges to wildlife conservation efforts in Manas.