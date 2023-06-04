In an unfortunate incident, the carcass of a tiger was found dead in Assam's Kaziranga National Park (KNP) on June 4.

As per Ramesh Kumar Gogoi, DFO of KNP, the body of the tiger, which is suspected to died several days ago, was found in Laodubi in the Kahora forest area.

The carcass of the tiger was found on June 4 after the forest officials saw the same while patrolling the area.

Later, the carcass of the tiger was cremated as per the rules of the National Tiger Authority.

Earlier on May 12, the body of a female tiger was found near this place.

The tigress was also suspected to have died in each other's fight.