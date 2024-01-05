A man was reportedly mauled to death by a tiger in Assam's Nagaon district on Friday.

The incident has been reported from Bhelagaon village in Nonoi this morning as the tiger attacked the man and mauled him to death. The deceased has been identified as Palon Saikia.

The body was recovered by locals with injury marks all over. It is believed that he as attacked by the tiger while he was walking jome early in the morning today.

The matter, meanwhile, has been reported to the local forest deaprtment as it is believed that the tiger is still on the prowl in the area.

The deceased's body in the meantime has been sent for post mortem.