The Zila Parishad election results from Dhubri district have thrown up a mixed bag of victories and leads for major political parties including Congress, BJP, AIUDF, and Independents.

In the Bilasipara Legislative Assembly, Congress has made notable gains with Regina Ahmed securing victory from Folimari Zilla Parishad and Firdousi Rahman winning from Lakhiganj Zila Parishad. The BJP, however, also registered significant wins with Putul Chandra Barman emerging victorious from Salkocha Zila Parishad and Buddh Deb clinching the No. 4 Raniganj Zila Parishad seat.

Over in the Birsing Jarua Legislative Assembly, AIUDF candidates are showing strong progress. The party is leading in the Salmara and Chalakura Zilla Parishad segments, as well as in Airkata (Fakirganj). An independent candidate, Farida Yasmin Miah, is leading in Naeralga’s Tilapara Zila Parishad, indicating a challenge to the traditional party lines.

In the Dhubri Legislative Assembly, Congress candidate Masuma Begum has secured victory in Adabari Zila Parishad, while AIUDF’s Nazimuddin Shekhar has triumphed in Gaspara Zilla Parishad. Congress continues to show strength, leading in Jhagrarpar Zila Parishad and with Baby Begum winning the Motirchar seat.

The Gauripur Legislative Assembly has seen a competitive race. Sabura Khatun from the People’s Party is leading in Mahamaya Zilla Parishad. Congress candidates are leading in multiple segments including Panbari-Rangamati, Rupshi, and Sindurai Zila Parishads.

In Golokganj, the BJP has made strong inroads. Kalyani Roy Sikdar has won unopposed from Agomoni-Halakura Zilla Parishad. BJP's Malati Roy and Debabrata Roy are leading in Gangadhar and Golakganj Zilla Parishads, respectively. On the other hand, Congress's Eshak Ali is leading in Rayduk Zila Parishad.