Assam tightens price monitoring, warns of strict action against abnormal price hike

In view of the prevailing situation and concerns over rising prices of essential commodities, the Assam government on May 18 reviewed the state’s price monitoring mechanism and announced a series of measures aimed at maintaining market stability and preventing abnormal price rise.

During a high-level review meeting, the government directed all Deputy Commissioners to convene meetings of district-level monitoring committees within the next three to four days.

As part of the new directives, all retail and wholesale shops across the state will now be required to prominently display both wholesale and retail prices of essential commodities.

The government also warned that strict action, including cancellation of trade licences, would be taken against businesses found involved in abnormal price hikes.

To strengthen market oversight, weekly review meetings involving Deputy Commissioners, chambers of commerce and trade bodies will also be conducted regularly.

The state further instructed officials to intensify field-level inspections to detect and prevent unusual price escalation in markets.

In another important measure, the government announced steps to speed up Aadhaar linkage for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in order to address issues related to LPG cylinder distribution.

The government said it remains committed to addressing public concerns and ensuring stability in the supply and pricing of essential commodities across the state.