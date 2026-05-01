Assam tightens security ahead of vote counting; CS Ravi Kota warns of “zero tolerance for lapses”

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on May 1 chaired a high-level video conference with senior administrative and police officials to review preparedness for the upcoming vote counting process on May 4.

He stressed strict compliance with guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and a zero-tolerance approach to any lapses.

The meeting, conducted jointly with the Director General of Police, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), and other top officials, was attended by all District Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police, and Commanding Officers of battalions across the state.

The review focused on counting-day preparedness, security arrangements at strong rooms, and measures to maintain law and order in the post-poll period.

During the interaction, Kota reiterated that the ECI’s instructions “must be followed in letter and spirit,” directing all districts to ensure foolproof security and uninterrupted surveillance of strong rooms where electronic voting machines are stored.

He emphasized strict adherence to counting procedures to guarantee a transparent and incident-free process.

The Chief Secretary issued a set of post-poll directives, including mandatory visits by senior officials to strong rooms and counting centres, deployment of adequate police and paramilitary forces, and ensuring timely arrival of security personnel.

He also called for stringent enforcement of security protocols on counting day, including the declaration of a dry day across districts.

Highlighting concerns over potential tensions, Kota directed authorities to regulate or restrict victory processions to prevent clashes and ensure robust arrangements to curb any post-poll violence. Officials were also instructed to closely monitor pending court cases and electoral offence cases to avoid escalation during the sensitive period.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to stability, Kota underscored that all officers must work in coordination to ensure peaceful, transparent, and orderly counting, along with a stable post-election environment across Assam.