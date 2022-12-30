Tinsukia District Deputy Commissioner Narsingh Pawar on December 29 said that the Tinsukia district administration is fully prepared to celebrate an accident-free New Year.

Speaking to reporters in Tinsukia, the Deputy Commissioner said called upon everyone to celebrate the New Year by keeping themselves safe and follow the guidelines issued by the district administration.

''The District Transport Department, Excise Department and Police Department have been fully alerted to prevent drink and drive cases in the district,'' he added.

He also said that guidelines have been issued imposing section 144 at picnic sites.

Pawar said that guidelines will be given to hotels as well regarding late-night events welcoming the New Year on the night of December 31.

“Hotels who do not have bar license and have applied for temporary bar license have been directed to function till 10 pm only. A team has been formed to keep an eye on hotels who do not follow the norms and guidelines,'' he said.



The Deputy Commissioner talked about COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions and urged people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behavior.

He also asked people to wear masks and maintain social distance.