Assam's Tinsukia district has become North East’s first to eradicate legacy waste via bio-mining. In 2023, Tinsukia District Administration in coordination with five Municipal Boards in the district viz Tinsukia, Doomdooma, Digboi, Margherita & Makum Municipal Board had started this ambitious initiative of making the district legacy waste free.

Taking to 'X', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 22 wrote, "Contributing to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s Mission LiFE, Tinsukia has become North East’s first district to eradicate legacy waste through bio-mining. 1.53 lakh MT of waste has been treated, freeing up 30+ acres of land for developmental projects".

Contributing to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s Mission LiFE, Tinsukia has become North East’s first district to eradicate legacy waste through bio-mining.



1.53 lakh MT of waste has been treated, freeing up 30+ acres of land for developmental projects. pic.twitter.com/xFO158lXXJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) March 22, 2024

The project, supported by Oil India Limited's CSR fund, has treated 1.53 lakh MT of waste, liberating over 30 acres of land for development.

The initiative, which has been a source of distress for locals due to the area's foul smell, was launched with the bio-mining of Legacy Waste of Tinsukia and Makum Municipal Board. Since its inception, 75,000 MT of waste has been treated at the Tingrai, Tinsukia dumpsite.

Additionally, 18,000 MT, 25,000 MT, and 30,000 MT of waste have been treated in Doomdooma Municipal Board, Digboi, and Margherita respectively. The project demonstrates the Assam government's commitment to its Green Agenda, in accordance with guidelines set by the NGT.

The agency responsible for the project's execution across all ULBs is M/s Call And Fix. Tinsukia District Commissioner, Sri Swapneel Paul, stated that the combined waste treatment at all sites has reclaimed over 80 Bighas of land near the district's Urban Centres, which can now be used for development.

He also noted that an MOU was signed with Dalmia Cement, where Refuse-derived fuel (RDF) produced during the process is sent to cement factories for use. This initiative has positioned Tinsukia as a model district in land reclamation through the biomining of legacy wastes.