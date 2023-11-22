Hours after the grenade blast took place in the evening hours of November 22 near the Army camp in Kakopathar, Dirak, Assam DGP claimed that the recent blast is an apparent attempt to distract the police from the ongoing investigation into the APSC Scam.

Taking to his X handle, GP Singh wrote, "It is a strange coincidence that the day Assam Government and @assampolice starts taking revitalised action on APSC Scam, there is a minor blast by miscreants in Tinsukia district of Assam. This looks like an attempt to draw attention of senior leadership of police away from APSC Scam investigation. Such miscreants and organisations would always try to stifle efforts to improve Assam. We would identify and punish perpetrators of this, and all such attempts that are made to divert our attention from improve our state. We remain committed to reach the bottom of the scam and punish all who are involved in it."



It is a strange coincidence that the day Assam Government and @assampolice starts taking revitalised action on APSC Scam, there is a minor blast by miscreants in Tinsukia district of Assam. This looks like an attempt to draw attention of senior leadership of police away from… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) November 22, 2023

It is to be mentoned here that earlier today a grenade blast took place allegedly aimed at the army camp wherein two motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled the grande.

However, no casualties have been reported.

The blast took place in front of 19 Grenadiers gate at Dirak gate at around 7:40 PM.

The situation is being closely monitored.



