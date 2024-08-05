The All Assam Buddhist Association Tinsukia district committee submitted a memorandum to the Margherita Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) on Monday, seeking justice for Gamrin Meket, a Class 10 student at St. Paul School in Udaipur, Margherita. Meket's body was found hanged at the school hostel verandah, with his hands and legs tied, raising suspicions of foul play.

Sashidhar Shyam and Sibu Talukdar, the president and general secretary of the committee, expressed their deep concern over the incident. "It is very unfortunate that the only son of Gumrin Meket and Suntred Meket, residents of Khumchai Gaon Panchayat, who are of Buddhist faith, died under suspicious circumstances. We suspect this to be a premeditated murder," said Shyam. "We urge the Margherita Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that all those involved are arrested and face strict punishment under the law."

The committee has also demanded that St. Paul School be renamed after Gamrin Meket and that the government provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the deceased's family members. "This will be a fitting tribute to Gamrin and a step towards ensuring justice for his untimely death," added Shyam.