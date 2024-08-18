A minor girl from Tinsukia College has reportedly been threatened by a group of 8-10 boys with consequences similar to the Kolkata doctor death case. The Tinsukia Police are investigating the situation. Initial findings show that the social media claims do not match the CCTV footage. The incident is said to have occurred near ATC Mall. The Tinsukia Police are investigating the claims, which appear inconsistent with CCTV footage.

The Tinsukia Police have announced they are investigating the claims. According to initial reports, the incident was first shared by the girl’s friend on social media. However, upon reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence, police have found discrepancies between the reported details and the footage, suggesting that the story may not align with actual events.