An employee at the Tinsukia district commissioner’s office has been suspended following a complaint against him under the POCSO Act.

The accused identified as Wajid Hussain has been working as a senior district administrative assistant in the district commissioner’s office and was allegedly absconding since August 23.

The suspension comes after a police case was filed against Hussain and his second wife on August 22, accusing them of physically assaulting and mistreating the minor daughter of his second wife.



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The girl had been residing with them after the marriage.

The order, signed by district commissioner read: A complaint has been filed on 22.08.22 at Tinsukia Sadar Police Station vide case number Tinsukia PS/C/NO-518/23 u/s 166A/342/354A/506/509/34 IPC R/W Sec 8/17/18 of POSCO Act against Wajid Hussain, who is an employee of the office of the undersigned. It has been noticed that Wajid Hussain has not attended the office since August 23, 2023 till date. “And whereas, despite instructing him to be present before Tinsukia Sadar Police Station, he has not appeared before the investigating officer (IO) of the case to date.”

