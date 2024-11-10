Tinsukia district administration has announced a set of directives against 'bandhs' called by few organisations, to ensure the protection of constitutional rights and to mitigate disruptions for its residents.

The directives ban unauthorized bandhs, strikes, road blockades, effigy burning, and any other actions that could impede the regular functioning of daily life within the district.

The district commissioner emphasized that any violation of these orders will invoke immediate and strict legal action. The enforcement of these prohibitions aims to safeguard the rights of citizens and prevent undue inconvenience or disruption.

Residents are advised to remain informed about the directive and to cooperate with authorities to ensure an uninterrupted routine and public safety during this period.

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