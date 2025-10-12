Assam: Tinsukia district body launches probe into embezzlement of Sonowal Kachari funds

The newly formed Tinsukia District Committee of the All Assam Sonowal Kachari Student Union has announced plans to conduct a judicial enquiry into alleged embezzlement by community leaders. The investigation will focus on funds misappropriated in the names of deceased persons at Dirok Sunami village in Tinsukia district.

The development came during a press conference where Babul Sonowal was elected president of the district committee, with Biplob Sonowal named general secretary. The committee also inducted 21 executive members to oversee community affairs across the region.

The investigation marks a significant move by the student union to address financial misconduct within the Sonowal Kachari community, one of Assam's indigenous groups. The committee plans to hold a public meeting to discuss land rights issues affecting residents of Jagun Namphai Sonowal village under Margherita subdivision.

A key priority for the newly constituted body is ensuring Sonowal Kachari residents are included in voter rolls for the upcoming Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council elections, an issue that community leaders say has been overlooked in previous electoral processes.

Budhin Sonowal, general secretary of the central executive committee, and Partho Jyoti Saikia, chief organising secretary, attended the event alongside representatives from regional committees across the district. The gathering reflected widespread participation from the Sonowal Kachari community's student wing.

The committee adopted multiple resolutions addressing concerns specific to the indigenous community residing in Tinsukia district, signalling organisational focus on grassroots issues affecting their constituents.