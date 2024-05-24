Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapnil Paul rejected rumors of cholera as the cause of death for 11 individuals at Tongona tea estate, attributing the fatalities to the consumption of illicit liquor and other health complications.

Addressing a press conference, Commissioner Paul stated, "The 11 deceased workers from the Tongna tea estate did not die of cholera or diarrhea. All types of necessary tests were completed on the deceased individuals at ICMR but no trace of diarrhea or cholera was found in their samples."

"The ICMR tests showed no signs of cholera or diarrhea in the workers’ bodies. The district administration and health department’s investigation brought this to light," Paul added, highlighting the diverse factors contributing to the tragic deaths.

A 24-hour mobile medical camp has been set up in the Tongna tea estate to provide immediate healthcare support to the residents. The tragic incident, which claimed 11 lives within a week, has sparked concerns about health standards in the tea garden community.

The Assam Tea Tribes Students Union (ATSA), Tinsukia district committee, initially attributed the deaths to cholera and diarrhea, presenting a list of the deceased and highlighting numerous hospitalizations. However, official investigations have refuted these claims.

Former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed condolences and the need for swift action to address the health crisis in the tea garden area.

Furthermore, ASHA workers in the tea garden area have been instructed to investigate the matter and conduct blood pressure checks using the provided equipment. Responding to public complaints, the Excise Department has been directed to halt the circulation of illegal alcohol in the area. A significant amount of illicit liquor was destroyed in a raid conducted this morning.

The District Commissioner also mentioned that special health check-up camps have been arranged, and residents are urged to contact the helpline number 6900911465 if they are aware of any health concerns that could lead to infections