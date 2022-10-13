The Tinsukia district students unit of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on October 13 staged a protest against skyrocketing price of essential commodities and excessive taxes levied on the property.

The protest was organized on the call of the All Assam Students Union and was executed under the leadership of the All Tinsukia District Students Union.

During the protest, presidents and general secretaries of 11 regional student unions were also present.

They also shouted slogans against the government and asked them to step down claiming that the government is not working.

They also demanded to stop price rise at the earliest as well as reduced increased taxes on property, else they will organize such protest in future too.