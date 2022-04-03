In a proud moment, Tapur Das, an 18 year old girl has won the gold medal in the junior category (63 kg) at the 2nd State Arm Wrestling Championship.

Tapur Das hails from Ledo which is under Margherita Constituency of Tinsukia district.

The 2nd state of the Championship was held at the Ban Theatre Auditorium in Tezpur, Assam, on 31 April and 1 May .

According to team manager Pappu Saikia, the 2nd state Arm Wrestling Championship was a wonderful event for them because many of their students bagged gold and medals at the championship.

Tapur Das was first in the women's team, followed by Dimpi Baruah, Anita Guwala, and Gitali Moran.

Bhaskar Jyoti Saikia came in second and Partho Pratim Baruah came in third among the men's teams.

Pappu Saikia further stated that Everyone who qualifies will be able to compete in the National Games, which will be held in Goas from the 18th May to 20th May.