Assam: Tinsukia human rights body demands resumption of coal operations in Margherita

Tinsukia District Committee of the International Human Rights Council (IHRC) has issued a stern call for the immediate resumption of coal mining operations by Coal India Limited (CIL) in the Northeastern Coalfields at Margherita. In a press statement released on Saturday, the IHRC has given a seven-day deadline for the restoration of operations, warning of escalating unemployment and economic stagnation in the region.

L. Ratan Singh, General Secretary of the IHRC Tinsukia committee, emphasized the historic and economic importance of coal, tea, and oil production in Upper Assam. Highlighting the region’s contribution to India's economy since the colonial era, Singh noted that the Tinsukia district has long been a key player in addressing economic and social challenges, owing to its rich natural reserves of coal, oil, gas, and globally renowned tea plantations.

He further alleged that the coal sector has been systematically undermined over the years, driven by rampant illegal mining and unauthorized transportation of coal. Singh described these activities as part of a larger conspiracy that has not only damaged the legal mining industry but also exacerbated the local unemployment crisis.

According to Singh, while the IHRC’s earlier efforts via media interventions led to partial control over illegal activities, Coal India Limited’s continued inaction and suspension of its official operations raises questions of possible collusion. “It is unacceptable that CIL has shut down its operations while illegal mining flourishes in the open,” he said.

The IHRC has reportedly compiled a detailed list identifying individuals and locations involved in illicit coal mining and hoarding. The council plans to submit formal memorandums to the Ministry of Coal, the President, and the Prime Minister of India. These communications will demand a high-level investigation into the reasons behind the prolonged suspension of legal mining in the Northeastern Coalfields.

Singh concluded by reiterating the urgency of restarting official mining operations to address unemployment and restore lawful economic activity in the district.