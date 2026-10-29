Tinsukia’s civic services have received a digital boost with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launching the Rs 1.5-crore Samagra Sewa app under the Tinsukia Municipal Board.

The app aims to make municipal services more accessible and convenient, allowing citizens to access key civic facilities from their homes.

The platform offers four major services: real-time tracking of waste collection vehicles, online property tax payments, trade licence and building permission services, and civic grievance redressal.

The real-time tracking feature will enable residents to monitor garbage collection vehicles, while the online payment facility is expected to simplify property tax payments. Citizens can also apply for trade licences and building permissions and submit civic complaints through the app.

The initiative is aimed at improving transparency, accessibility and efficiency in municipal service delivery across Tinsukia.