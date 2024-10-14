Amid internal strife, ten Ward Commissioners of Assam's Tinsukia Municipality Board, on October 14 moved a no-confidence motion against Mayor Pabitra Gogoi.

The ward members are Ashok Kumar Agarwal, Babul Sen, Mamta Kalwar, Dhiraj Singh, Payal Sharma, Pulak Chetia, Tarun Pratap Singh, Pushpa Singh, Pradeep Das and Indra Roy.

In a letter, the Tinsukia Municipal Board requested a special meeting to prove Pabitra Gogoi majority within 20 days from October 14.

The board said that a meeting needs to be convened under Section 43 of Assam Municipal Act, 1956.



The letter reads, "With reference to the subject cited above, I would like to inform you that, 10 (Ten) nos. of Ward Commissioner have lost confidence upon you and to prove your majority, a special meeting needs to be convened under section 43 of the Assam Municipal Act, 1956. Therefore kindly arrange for special meeting within 20 days from today as per section 43 (3) of the Assam Municipal Act, 1956."

Meanwhile, the Ward Commissioners also asked that the meeting be convened at the earliest convenience.