On the basis of reliable information, Tinsukia Police on October 20 conducted a search operation and seized suspected heroin, and arrested one person in connection with it.

15.6 gm of suspected heroin and cash 12,500 and one gold and one silver chain from the possession of Manoj Mallik (26) son of Sambhu Mallik

According to the sources, Manoj Mallik is a resident of Parbotia near Gokul Dham of the Tinsukia district.

This searched Operation was lead by Tinsukia Sadar Thana TSI Bhaskar Raj Baruah.

Earlier on October 19, Assam Police apprehended an alleged drug peddler and recovered 12 grams of drugs from Doom Dooma town of Tinsukia district in Assam.

The arrested drug peddler was identified as Vikas Sonowal, a resident of Rupai Shantipur.

Apart from seizing drugs, the police also recovered a bike bearing registration number AS 23 X 4090 and two mobile phones from the drug peddler.